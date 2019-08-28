‘What is needed now is binding together of minds’

Connecting and binding together the minds of the people was necessary rather than building more temples, churches and mosques for ensuring peace in the country, Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Sanehalli Mutt has said.

Speaking at a public convention organised as part of the month-long Matte Kalyana campaign at the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha here on Tuesday, Sri Panditaradhya Swami said that the 12th Century Vachanakaras and Sharanas (followers of saint-reformer Basaveshwara) worked towards strengthening human ties and bringing together the minds of people cutting across the lines of caste and creed. “The same is needed now to build a casteless, classless society and for that to happen adapting the policy of ‘everyone is ours’ is crucial,” he said. The swami said that this was the essence of what the 12th Century Vachanakaras, led by Basaveshwara, advocated and practised. “If at all people had followed what the Sharanas had advocated through their Vachanas and adapted the policy of work is worship, then, most of the maladies of society would have perished,” he said.

Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt said that the Matte Kalyana movement was aimed at making people to look back and introspect by taking the essence of the Vachanas to their doorsteps. “The Sharanas believed that heaven and hell were not elsewhere but were around us and we could create heaven or hell around us through our acts. There is also need for reminding religious heads about the egalitarian society of ‘Kalyana’,” he said.

Reverend S.S. Sakkari said that like the works of Jesus, the words of Basaveshwara were the light of the world. “While Basaveshwara likens the human body to a temple, in the Bible too, it is said that the Almighty lives in the human body. People should respect each other,” he said.

Reverend Sakkari said that at a time when violence was increasing on issues of caste and religion, Basaveshwara’s words that there was no religion without compassion should be remembered.

Muslim religious head S.S. Peerzade said that while castes divided society, religion stitched together the pieces. He said that if human beings understood their religions properly, then, there would be no scope for communal violence.

Resource person C.M. Kunadgol spoke on the history of the “Kalyana” and the reformist movement of the 12th Century. Shivaganga Rumma spoke on “Hunger and Food”. Siddanagouda Patil presided over the session. A play, “Molige Marayya”, was staged on the occasion. Earlier, in the day, Sri Panditaradhya Swami interacted with college students and clarified several of their doubts. Wrtier Viranna Rajur coordinated the interaction.