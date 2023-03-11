  What caused Dhruvanarayan’s death

March 11, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President R. Dhruvanarayan’s shocking death on Saturday morning is believed to have been preceded by a lot of bleeding in the intestine.

According to Manjunath, who is Mr Dhruvanarayan’s immediate neighbour, the senior Congress leader had complained of chest pain and vomited blood before his death.

Dr. Manjunath had just returned home from his morning exercise when Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s aides alerted him about the Congress leader’s health condition. When he rushed to Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s house, he said the Congress leader had fallen off the cot and a lot of blood had oozed out of his mouth and nose.

Though heart beat and respiratory movement was absent, he said the primary resuscitation process was started till Mr. Dhruvanarayan was rushed to a private hospital in Vontikoppal. However, he was declared dead when return of spontaneous circulation could not be achieved even after 25 cycles of cardio pulmonary resuscitation by a team of intensivists for about one and a half hours, said Dr. Manjunath.

Though Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s death was not attributed to heart disease, Dr. Manjunath said the Congress leader had died due to cardio-pulmonary arrest caused on account of massive bleeding.

Dr. Manjunath said the probable cause could be undiagnosed ulcers. The Congress leader had complained of uneasiness on Friday night itself. “Bleeding in the intestine may have started on Friday night. By morning it had increased and probably led to a rupture of artery or blood vessel. When he has coughed out the blood, it may have entered into the respiratory system”, Dr. Manjunath said.

Dr. Manjunath said ulcers in the intestine, particularly stress ulcers, tend to bleed under stressful situations, leading to such ramifications.