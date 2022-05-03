Watch | What are the controversies around the Mekedatu dam project?

May 03, 2022 16:48 IST

The Cauvery river is both a lifeline and a topic of dispute for neighbours, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Apart from the conflict over the regular release of water, the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the river has also been a controversial issue

Now with Karnataka gearing up for elections in 2023 the debate has resurfaced. Tamil Nadu opposes the construction of the Mekedatu dam and Karnataka wants an early implementation.

The Mekedatu dam is a drinking water cum power generation project on the Cauvery river. It will be built at a cost of ₹9000 crores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the dam is a topic of concern for environmental activists as well. They fear that it can lead to the loss of biodiversity in that area

Activists are worried that the project will lead to the submersion of nearby villages.

They fear that it may also cause the loss of habitat of the critically endangered hump-backed Mahseer fish and other indigenous fish.

Additionally, it also poses the risk of submerging vast forest areas and an elephant corridor as well.

They fear the Hogenakkal falls will also get affected by the dam construction. This will impact the livelihood of oarsmen and others employed in the Hogenakkal falls tourist attraction sites.