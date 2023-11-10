What are green firecrackers and how to recognise them 

November 10, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The season of festivals -- Deepavali, Christmas and New Year that follow each other in quick succession -- is marked by cheer and fervour. But lurking behind it all is also the fear of air and noise pollution. One of the attempts to ensure that festivities do not come at the cost environment has been the drive to promote “green firecrackers.” The Karnataka government has brought out guidelines stating that only less-polluting green firecrackers can be sold in the State.

The genesis of the idea

It was back in 2018 that the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Insititute (CSIR-NEERI) introduced idea of a greener festive season.

These less polluting firecrackers -- named SWAS, SAFAL and STAR -- are not only eco-friendly but 15-20 % cheaper than the conventional ones. Highlighting that the Indian Fireworks industry is worth over ₹6,000 crore of annual turnover and provides employment opportunities to over 5 lakh families directly or indirectly, CSIR back then claimed that this endeavour aims at addressing the pollution concerns while also protecting the livelihoods of those involved in this trade.

What they are made of

Green firecrackers are marked by reduced size of shell, elimination of ash usage, reduced usage of raw material in the compositions, and have a uniformly acceptable quality. They use additives as dust suppressants to reduce emissions with specific reference to particulate matter (PM). These crackers lack the barium compounds responsible for their unique green hue. Barium, a metallic oxide, is known to contribute to air pollution and noise pollution. When green crackers are ignited, they produce water vapor, thereby minimizing dust emissions. In terms of sound levels, green firecrackers generate noise ranging from 110 to 125 decibels, making them significantly quieter than traditional firecrackers, which typically produce around 160 decibels, resulting in nearly 30% less noise.

Government order after many mishaps

Amidst multiple fire accidents in Bengaluru and a major firecracker accident that led to the death of 14 people in Attibele on the outskirts of the city last month, the Karnataka government on October 10 reiterated a slew of safety measures. This included a ban on bursting conventional firecrackers during political processions, festivals, religious processions and marriages.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who along with his deputy D.K. Shivakumar held a high-level meeting on safety during Deepavali, said that the order was as per the Supreme Court order that says that only green crackers should be sold and used. The government has also decided to renew all licenses every year. At present, one license under the Explosives Act is valid for five years. The Chief Minister has instructed officials that licenses must be obtained by vendors every year on the basis of the previous year’s performance.

Campaign by Bengalurians

Meanwhile, many environment-conscious Bengalureans have urged the Government of Karnataka to strictly ban the sale of non-green firecrackers. Recently, citizen activists Harini Raghavan, Srini Yelandur and Priya Chetty Rajagopal of Public Health Action (PACT) and The Compassionate City wrote a letter addressed to Home Minister G. Parameshwara, urging the ban on the sale of non-green crackers, monitor sales at sensitive areas, and to impose strict timings on when firecrackers can be burnt.

Speaking to The Hindu, Harini said non-green crackers poison the environment, “Regular firecrackers have been poisoning the environment for long, which is why there is a need to increase awareness on the use of green firecrackers. We have requested the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to issue a circular for the public on the need to stop the usage of regular firecrackers and how to identify green crackers, conduct inspections, raids and more,” she said.

Though there is a ban on non-green crackers in Karnataka, there are many vendors who procure firecrackers from Hosur and other cities outside the State and sell them. “The KSPCB has been doing a great job keeping an eye on the vendors, however, a collective effort has to be put in by all civic bodies and all stakeholders like the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the police department and others,” Harini added.

The enforcement authorities

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that though the onus is on the police department, the civic body will help identify and catch vendors selling non-green crackers, “It is the onus of the police department to keep track of fraudsters and vendors who will sell non-green crackers, as the licensing authority has been given to the police commissioner, and not the BBMP. The BBMP is responsible and authorised to only identify and allocate locations where the retailers can store and put up their stalls. The police department will conduct inspections, draw samples for lab tests and do frequent checks of the stalls and the wholesale shops,” he said.

“However, the BBMP will assist the police department. We have prepared guidelines for our staff to understand their role at these stalls and how they must support the police department. The BBMP staff and inspectors will work along with the police and report to them about fraudsters in order to book cases,” Mr. Girinath added.

How to recognize green firecrackers?

Green firecrackers can be distinguished by the distinctive green logo of CSIR-NEERI and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), along with a Quick Response (QR) code. There are three distinct categories of green firecrackers:

* SWAS (Safe Water Releaser): These firecrackers release water vapor into the atmosphere to minimize dust emissions. They emit 30% less particulate matter and do not contain sulfur or potassium nitrate.

* STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): STAR firecrackers are devoid of potassium nitrate and sulfur, resulting in reduced particulate matter emissions and a lower sound level.

* SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium): SAFAL firecrackers use less aluminum and more magnesium, producing less noise compared to traditional firecrackers.

In addition to these well-defined categories, it is recommended to purchase green firecrackers from authorized stores rather than street vendors. The list of authorised vendors is available on the CSIR-NEERI website.