A view of Hulimavu lake in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

As Bengalureans try to move on from the deluge that crippled normal life recently, the focus was back on the city’s neglected lakes, many of which rose from inconspicuousness with a fury rarely seen before. The Hindu delves into what ails Bengaluru’s once famous lakes and where they stand today.

