What about their daughters, asks sangha

The Karnataka Rajya Devadasi Mahileyara Vimochana Sangha has demanded that there should be a survey of daughters of Devadasis as many such women have either been abandoned by their husbands or widowed.

Cycle of exploitation

Sangha general secretary B. Malamma told The Hindu that several daughters of Devadasi women are struggling to lead a decent life as their husbands have deserted them after a few years. Some of them who were married to ailing older men at an early age have been widowed. “I have seen many young girls who are being exploited by the men in the villages and their life becomes similar to what their mothers were. The government should conduct a survey of such young Devadasi daughters and chalk out measures to rehabilitate them by giving them employment,” she said.

Further, while the department has identified 46,660 former Devadasi women, there are over 40,000 more such women in the State who have not been enlisted. They should be included in the survey and be entitled for all benefits, she added. Although their pension was hiked from ₹500 to ₹1,500, this is not adequate. They should at least get a monthly pension of ₹5,000, she opined. “While the housing loan facility is a good move, the government should also grant them land to build a house and to do some farming. The Kerala government has put in place a similar system,” said Ms. Malamma.