WGSHA to launch two postgraduate courses in 2020

Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), a constituent of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will start two programmes next academic year.

Addressing presspersons on Thursday, K. Thiru, principal of WGSHA, said they would be postgraduate courses — M.A. in Indian Cuisine and Food Culture and Master of Hotel Management (MHM).

The M.A. in Indian Cuisine and Food Culture will be launched in July 2020. This course will take a hands-on approach to Indian cooking. The philosophies, techniques, utensils and ingredients that play a vital role in Indian cuisine will be taught.

The syllabus will be modelled on the basis of OBE (Outcome-Based Education) and the teaching method will be as per international standards, he said. The students will experience a block method of delivery of various subjects and will spend three weeks with each module. These subjects will include breakfast cookery, Ayurvedic cookery, volume cooking, regional Indian cookery, travel and food, vegetarian cooking, Indian savouries and snacks, Indian sweets, modern Indian cookery, and food and media.

After graduating, the student will be qualified to work at hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, pursue higher studies and research, or start entrepreneurial ventures.

The course will be open for people with BHM, B.Sc. in Catering Technology, and B.Sc in Catering Science and Culinary Arts.

Hotel management

Prof. Thiru said that the two-year Master of Hotel Management (MHM), including six months of practice school, will focus on specialisation in Revenue Management and Sales and Marketing, considering the huge demand for revenue management and marketing professionals, both in international and Indian hospitality firms.

A pedagogy comprising case studies, practising professionals from the industry, field work and hands-on experience in the relevant specialisation will ensure the right skills in the graduates, he said.

This programme offers extensive skills to students to run Sales and Marketing and Revenue Management divisions of hospitality institutions of any kind independently and efficiently. The students may also opt for a career in teaching and research if they do not want to pursue careers in hotels, he said. The course will be open to people with BHM/B.Sc. in Hotel Management/BBA/B. Com/B. Sc., with a minimum score of 50% in their qualifying examination.