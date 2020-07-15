‘WFH’ option for Assembly staff

Employees of the State Legislative Assembly secretariat have been given the option to work from home for seven days from Wednesday.

In a circular issued by the Assembly secretary M.K. Vishalakshi, employees have been asked to complete all pending and urgent work on time. If necessary, officials can attend offices in the Vidhana Soudha and complete the work.

However, employees can opt for work from home also. In case senior officials summon any employee to office for immediate work, they will have have to come to office, she said.

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar had issued a circular directing all departments to ensure 50% attendance in offices during the seven-day lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

The estate officer will assign work for employees of the Legislators’ Home here, she said.