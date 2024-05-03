We’ve written to Centre for cancellation of Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport, says Karnataka CM

May 03, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government has written to the Union government seeking cancellation of diplomatic passport issued to Janata Dal(S) Hassan MP and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Bagalkot on Friday.

“The Union government has said that he has fled the country using privileges under diplomatic passport. That is why, I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get his diplomatic passport cancelled,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was on his way to address his party’s campaign meetings in Uttara Kannada.

“Routine passport and visa check of each and every passenger is done during foreign travel. No one can leave the country without the knowledge of the Central government. If the accused has travelled in the midst of a controversy surrounding him, it can only mean that the Union government is protecting him,” he said.

To a query on reports that Prajwal Revanna has moved to Dubai from Europe, the Chief Minister said that the State SIT officials will trace him and apprehend him from wherever he is.

“He is accused of rape and sexual harassment. We have formed SIT to look into the matter. We have given a free hand to SIT. We have also directed the police to provide protection to the victims. This is very different from the BJP that gave ticket to Prajwal Revanna as an alliance candidate, despite fully knowing of the accusations against him,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s charge that the Hubballi murder case is Love Jihad, is a political statement.

“In the Hubballi case, the accused was immediately arrested. The case has been handed over to the CID and a special court has been set up for speedy trial. The government will do its best to get the maximum punishment for the accused as per law. While we are doing all this, what has Mr. Shah done in several such cases in Manipur. The BJP leaders go on spreading such lies. But they do not take action when necessary,” he said.

“To stay in power, the BJP is resorting to dirty tricks. The BJP has no faith in the Constitution, democratic values, reservation, unity and equality. But it is a habit of the BJP leaders to divide society and harass innocent people,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

