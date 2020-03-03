We’ve to continue the fight to realise the dreams of Sharanas, says writer

Expressing concern over the “increasing cases of attributing inverse meaning to values” in present-day Indian society under the domination of right wing forces, progressive writer and activist Siddanagouda Patil stressed the need for raising one’s voice for preserving and upholding the real meaning of values.

“I am very much concerned about the way values are being defined. Mahatma Gandhi’s life and work were seen as a symbol of courage, simplicity and self-respect. Now, it is being projected as that of a coward. Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Gandhi, was seen as an anti-national. Now, he is being projected as a patriot. There was a time when people who raised their voice against the establishment were seen as society’s conscience-keepers and now, they are being labelled as anti-nationals. In this situation, we have to continue to raise our voice against such distortions and fight for preserving and upholding the real meaning of values,” he said.

He was addressing a gathering of progressive activists after receiving the S.S. Alagur Activist Thinker Award presented by Prof. S.S. Alagur Foundation at the S.M. Pandit Rangamandir here on Sunday. In his address, he said that he had received the award on behalf of millions of activists who were fighting for the establishment of an egalitarian society free from all forms of exploitation and oppression.

The former Minister Sharan Prakash Patil inaugurated the event. Left and progressive activists R.K. Hudgi, S. Nataraj Budal and D.S. Namdar were present.