GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Western Ghats: Panel to convey stand to Cabinet on Centre’s notification after consulting CM, representatives

Published - August 28, 2024 09:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Cabinet sub-committee has discussed the impact of the latest notification of the Kasturirangan committee report on the lives of people in Western Ghats.

The Cabinet sub-committee has discussed the impact of the latest notification of the Kasturirangan committee report on the lives of people in Western Ghats. | Photo Credit: File photo

Karnataka’s Cabinet sub-committee on forests has decided to hold consultations with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and people’s representatives from 10 districts coming under the Western Ghats region before submitting its views to the State Cabinet on the Centre’s fresh and sixth notification on environmentally sensitive zones in the Western Ghats as per the Kasturirangan Committee’s report.

The Cabinet sub-committee led by Forest Minister B. Eshwar Khandre, comprising Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, Dinesh Gundu Rao, K.J. George, Madhu Bangarappa, and Mankal Vaidhya as its members, discussed the impact of the latest notification of the report on the lives of people in Western Ghats.

Mr. Khandre pointed out that the Kasturirangan report had stated that 20,668 sq km in the Western Ghats area of Karnataka should be declared as Environmentally Sensitive Zone (ESZ). “But we have already declared 16,632 sq km as ESZ that comprises tiger reserve, national parks, and reserved forests. Hence, we can recommend to the Cabinet to confine the Kasturirangan report’s recommendation to 16,632 sq km only so that people would not be affected,” he maintained.

Pointing out that the Western Ghats region had 1,553 human habitations, he said the State would have to express its stand on the latest notification with some conditions to protect the interests of people living in these areas by September end, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.