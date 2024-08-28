Western Ghats: Panel to convey stand to Cabinet on Centre’s notification after consulting CM, representatives

Karnataka’s Cabinet sub-committee on forests has decided to hold consultations with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and people’s representatives from 10 districts coming under the Western Ghats region before submitting its views to the State Cabinet on the Centre’s fresh and sixth notification on environmentally sensitive zones in the Western Ghats as per the Kasturirangan Committee’s report.

The Cabinet sub-committee led by Forest Minister B. Eshwar Khandre, comprising Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, Dinesh Gundu Rao, K.J. George, Madhu Bangarappa, and Mankal Vaidhya as its members, discussed the impact of the latest notification of the report on the lives of people in Western Ghats.

Mr. Khandre pointed out that the Kasturirangan report had stated that 20,668 sq km in the Western Ghats area of Karnataka should be declared as Environmentally Sensitive Zone (ESZ). “But we have already declared 16,632 sq km as ESZ that comprises tiger reserve, national parks, and reserved forests. Hence, we can recommend to the Cabinet to confine the Kasturirangan report’s recommendation to 16,632 sq km only so that people would not be affected,” he maintained.

Pointing out that the Western Ghats region had 1,553 human habitations, he said the State would have to express its stand on the latest notification with some conditions to protect the interests of people living in these areas by September end, he said.