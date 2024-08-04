ADVERTISEMENT

Western Ghats forest encroachment task force formed to clear encroachments  

Updated - August 04, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Task force will begin encroachment clearance drive from today against illegal resorts, homestays, and encroachments in 10 districts coming under Western Ghats region

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a homestay in Kodagu. The Western Ghats forest encroachment task force will clear illegal resorts, homestays, and all encroachments.

Close on the heels of a series of landslips, Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has announced the formation of a Western Ghats forest encroachment task force to clear illegal resorts, homestays, and all encroachments in the Western Ghats region, which covers 10 districts of Karnataka.

Mr. Khandre said that the task force will be headed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), who will carry out encroachment clearance drives in the Western Ghats from Monday.

The Minister said that clear instructions have been given to carry out clearance drives in all cases where an eviction notice has been issued under Section 64(A) of the Karnataka Forest Act.

Mr. Khandre had earlier instructed officials to clear all forest land that had been encroached upon since 2015 in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, and Hassan districts.

He said that the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), and the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests are allowed to inquire into forest encroachment cases and issue orders under Section 64(A) of the Karnataka Forest Act.

“In order to dispose of all pending cases under Section 64(A) of the Act expeditiously, all officers above the ACF have been instructed to conduct proceedings in their respective zones on two days in a week and issue orders promptly,” he said.

The Minister has also instructed the task force to take appropriate action in consultation with the Advocate-General to settle the cases already in court.

“The first step will be to vacate illegal resorts and homestays which have been built by encroaching upon forests on a large scale, and the second step will be to vacate plantations and illegal buildings,” the Minister said.

Mr. Khandre said that road works in the Western Ghats region and unscientific cutting of hillocks at a 90-degree angle has also led to landslips. He said that contractors and engineers carrying out such works have also been given notice and that officials have been directed to take action.

