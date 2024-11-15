 />
West Sydney University plans to establish agricultural university in city

Published - November 15, 2024 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
West Sydney University in Australia keen to establish an agricultural university in Bengaluru.

A delegation from the West Sydney University, Australia, led by Consulate General McGeachy, had a discussion on Friday with the Minister of Higher Education, M. C. Sudhakar, about establishing an agricultural university in the State.

“The university is keen to establish an agricultural university in India and plans to start one in Bengaluru,” said Chancellor George Williams.

Subjects like application of water management technology in agriculture and food processing among others will be given priority, he said. The university has also expressed interest in associating with other State-run universities in Karnataka and requested for a 30,000 square foot space to set up the university.

Speaking after the event, Minister Sudhakar requested them to work in collaboration with agricultural universities. He also said that if new innovative subjects related to agriculture are introduced using basic facilities in our agricultural universities, it would be beneficial for the students. “Exchange programmes through training and exchange of lecturers will have more academic impact and enhance mutual learning,” he said.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh advised the delegation to think of setting up the university outside Bengaluru and also to give 50% reservation for the State students.

