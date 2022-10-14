We’re tying to remove ‘range anxiety’ of EV owners in India: BPCL

Oil firm to set up two fast charging EV corridors in south in six months

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday said it would set up two fast-charging EV corridors, Bangalore-Mysuru-Coorg and Bengaluru-Chennai, in South India in the next six months.

To start with, every 100 kilometers would have a fast charging facility, in 15 to 20 minutes, to equip EVs to cover a distance of 100 kms. These 25 KW charging stations can also be self-operable to make it more convenient for customers round the clock, said the company.

P.S. Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL, told The Hindu that more such fast charging EV corridors were being planned in Karnataka and in the southern region of the country and all these would be part of the oil major’s mandate to set up over 200 such corridors in the country.

“The range anxiety is the biggest worry on the mind of EV owners today in the country. We are trying to address this issue by offering quick charging facilities every 100 km. Later, we will also increase the frequency of such charging stations as the EV population increases,” he added.

Multiple options

BPCL would also convert over 7,000 of its conventional fuel retail outlets into energy stations to facilitate multiple fueling options to customers across the country, said Mr. Ravi, while addressing a media conference here.

As a precursor to its EV drive, BPCL had already set up such fast-charging corridors on Chennai-Trichy-Madurai Highway. Also, fast chargers have been installed at nice fuel stations along Bangalore-Mysore-Kodagu and Bengaluru-Chennai corridors.