We’re surviving on a single meal a day, says student

“We are running out of food supplies and water and instructions have been given not to leave our bunkers ,” said Vaishnavi Reddy from Narayanpur village of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district who is studying first year medical course at Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine.

Speaking to The Hindu, the 20-year-old student, who is stuck in war-torn Ukraine, said that all students were shifted to a bunker attached to the university hostel as soon as the blasts were heard.

“We keep on hearing blasts outside, but we are safe,” she said. “However, the situation here is getting worse and we are surviving on a single meal a day. We just want to be evacuated immediately,” she added.

Meanwhile, the family members of Vaishnavi have appealed to Bidar MP and Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba to initiate necessary action to ensure the safe return of their daughter.

Vaishnavi, hailing from an agricultural family, got admission for the medical course three months ago and she moved to Kharkiv on December 6, 2021, her brother Rahul Reddy said.

Amit Sirange, another student from Bidar district, pursuing second year MBBS course at Kharkiv National Medical University, has also taken shelter in a metro station located underground.