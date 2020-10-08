‘We’re strong enough to fight elections independently’

KALABURAGI

08 October 2020 23:06 IST

Political war between Congress and BJP has begun: Gowda

Responding to the remarks of his party’s critics, especially the former Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, national president of Janata Dal (Secular) and Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda has said that his party was strong enough to contest elections on its own.

“I don’t respond to what others say about my party. Everybody knows about my party’s efforts in nourishing leaders and allowing them to grow. What all I can say is that my party with lakhs of grassroots-level workers is strong enough to contest elections on its own. It will contest four council polls — two each from teachers constituency and graduates constituency — and the bypolls to the two Assembly segments on its own. Let people talk however lightly about my party. I will only respond after the elections. My focus is on organising the party and fighting the elections,” he said.

He was addressing a media conference at his party office in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Multiple reasons

Asked about the current economic and employment crisis, the former Prime Minister said that the country’s economic crisis had multiple reasons, including “global events” and the COVID-19 situation.

“I am observing everything. The political war between the Congress and the BJP has begun,” he said.

Asked about the inter-State dispute over sharing the Krishna waters, Mr. Gowda said that he had fought for Cauvery and Mahadayi waters in the past and would continue to fight for the Krishna waters. “I have become a Rajya Sabha member as the party forced me to do so. I will continue to fight in Parliament against any injustice to the State,” he said.

Janata Dal(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy, legislators Bandeppa Kashempur, Naganagouda Kandakur, Shreekantegowda and other party leaders were present.