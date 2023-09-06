We’re committed to restore lost investment climate in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

September 06, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government is committed to restore the lost climate for investments and determined to provide a stable, predictable and long-term policy environment to support technocrats, industrialists and start-ups to innovate and grow their businesses in the State, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was interacting with captains of IT, biotechnology, Defence and Aerospace, Electronics Systems Development and Manufacturing and Start-up at a breakfast meeting, in connection with the curtain raiser to the State’s annual IT and BT exposition, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 here on September 4.

The theme of the Bengaluru Tech Summit will be “Breaking Boundaries” and this year’s edition is scheduled between November 29 and December 1 at Palace Grounds. The schedule for 2024 and 2025 editions will be between November 19 to 21 in both years. The theme of the summit for the next couple of years will be “Breaking Boundaries”.

Tracking down the beginning of the State’s foray into technology business, the Chief Minister said, Congress leaders in Karnataka recognised the potential of the IT sector in the late 1980s and early 1990s, while the foundation for the State’s IT ecosystem was laid based on the vision shared by former Prime Minister the late Rajiv Gandhi.

“The Congress-led government introduced Karnataka’s first IT policy in 1992. This policy laid the groundwork for the development of Electronics City, which eventually became a symbol of India’s IT prowess,’‘ the Chief Minister said. “We are committed to provide a stable, predictable and long-term policy environment to help the business community.”

Speaking on the occasion, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Our Chief Minister feels that we, Karnataka, have to be more resilient and need to ensure we are ready for the challenges for the future. He believed that we need to break new boundaries to establish ourselves as leaders who will not just be shaping the future of the nation, but also the world.’‘

Mr. Kharge further said, both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have already asked him and the industry minister M.B. Patil to work towards creating a more effective and conducive business climate in the state. “We will soon be reaching out to industry captains to seek help and suggestions. We are also willing to relook and reconsider any policy or rule that entrepreneurs think is detrimental to progress.”

