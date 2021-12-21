We’ll urge PM to ban MES: Eshwarappa

Belagavi

21 December 2021 20:04 IST

He garlands Sangolli Rayanna statue at Angol

The State Government will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

The Legislative Assembly has adopted a resolution to condemn the desecration of a Sangolli Rayanna statue. “We know that MES is behind this. We will request the Prime Minister to ban the political outfit,” he said.

He was speaking after garlanding the re-installed statue of Sangolli Rayanna in Kanakadasa Colony at Angol of Belagavi.

“Yesterday, I, during the Assembly session, said that miscreants responsible for insulting national heroes should be shot at and killed. Even today, I say that. The state of Uttar Pradesh is peaceful because the Yogi Adityanath government eliminates such miscreants in encounters,’’ Mr. Eshwarappa said.

“The miscreants belonging to MES committed the offence during night. If they had attempted such a thing in day light, Kannadigas in Belagavi would have torn them to pieces,’’ he said.

He criticised the Congress for speaking in different voices about the MES. On the one hand, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah says the MES should be banned. But on the other hand, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar says we should not blame the MES before a police inquiry. This shows that the KPCC president is trying to help his supporter Lakshmi Hebbalkar [Congress MLA] whose constituency has a significant number of voters who are supporters of the MES, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Eshwarappa slipped while climbing the pedestal of the statue. But his staff helped him regain balance.