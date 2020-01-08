We’ll study issues relating to revival of Brahmavar Sugar Factory: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that he would study the matters relating to the revival of the ailing Brahmavar Cooperative Sugar Factory, which shut down in 2004.
Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Bommai said that he would have to do a detailed study of the condition of the factory before planning its revival.
Meanwhile, the Varahi Irrigation Project was facing delays due to land acquisition issues.
The issue of upgrading the District Government Hospital from 120 beds to 250 beds would be taken up with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Health Minister B. Sriramalu soon. It would be upgraded within three years.
There was a shortage of doctors at the District Government Hospital and at the Primary Health Centres. The district administration had been directed to hire specialists and fill these posts, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.