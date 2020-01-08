Karnataka

We’ll study issues relating to revival of Brahmavar Sugar Factory: Bommai

A view of the Brahmavar Sugar Factory in Udupi district.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that he would study the matters relating to the revival of the ailing Brahmavar Cooperative Sugar Factory, which shut down in 2004.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Bommai said that he would have to do a detailed study of the condition of the factory before planning its revival.

Meanwhile, the Varahi Irrigation Project was facing delays due to land acquisition issues.

The issue of upgrading the District Government Hospital from 120 beds to 250 beds would be taken up with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Health Minister B. Sriramalu soon. It would be upgraded within three years.

There was a shortage of doctors at the District Government Hospital and at the Primary Health Centres. The district administration had been directed to hire specialists and fill these posts, he said.

