We’ll scrap anti-conversion Bill if voted to power: Siddaramaiah

As some sections of society have been opposing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, popularly known as anti-conversion Bill, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Congress will scrap the Bill within a week if voted to power.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Chief Minister said “the Congress will scrap the anti-conversion bill within a week of the party coming to power or the first session of the State Legislature after coming to power. There is no doubt about it.”

The Congress leader has been opposing the anti-conversion bill, which was passed by the State Legislative Assembly last week. The bill is yet to be introduced in the Legislative council owing to lack of majority for the ruling BJP.

In 2016, then Karnataka Law Commission chairman V.S. Malimath had prepared the draft bill and he (Siddaramaiah) had signed it, saying that it should be brought before the Cabinet.

The draft Bill was later transferred to then Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya. However, after verifying various aspects, he had told Mr. Anjaneya to close the file. Hence the draft Bill did not come before the Cabinet for discussion, Mr Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr Siddaramaah had earlier said, “Even I oppose forced religious conversions and there are provisions in the Constitution to prevent forcible conversions, so what was the need to bring in a separate law for this? All sensible people must oppose the anti-conversion Bill. It is being propagated that Buddhism, Jainism, Lingayat religion, and Sikhism are all part of Hinduism. This is a dangerous development as these religions were formed in opposition to the Vedic religion and there are efforts to hide this information even now.”

Though he had asked the Government to extend the Legislature session for one more week for taking up discussion on bitcoin and alleged 40% commission in execution of development works by contractors, the session was hurriedly ended, the Congress leader alleged.