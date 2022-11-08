We’ll release ₹600 crore for Gadag-Yelavigi railway project, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing the Jana Sankalpa Yatre in Shirahatti of Gadag district on Tuesday. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is seen with other dignitaries. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that it has been decided to implement the Gadag-Yelavigi railway project and the State government will give its share of ₹600 crore for the project apart from making efforts to get the project realigned to pass through Shirahatti.

Speaking at a Jana Sankalpa Yatra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Shirahatti in Gadag district on Tuesday, he said that the Jaalawadagi irrigation scheme will be initiated soon. The Chief Minister said that steps will also be taken to develop Shirahatti and Mundargi as tourism spots.

Mr. Bommai promised to accord revenue village status to Lambani Tandas within a month. He said that title deeds will also be given to the residents of such tandas. The demand for ₹1 crore for a Kanakadasa Auditorium at Shirahatti will also be released soon, he said.

Referring to the contributions of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Bommai said that through Sandhya Suraksha, Cycle Bhagya, Bhagyalakshmi and Kisan Samman schemes, Mr. Yediyurappa had given away a total of ₹10,000 crore to the beneficiaries. This amount included ₹4,000 crore from the State government, he added.

The Raita Vidya Nidhi scheme of the State government has benefited 10.16 lakh children of farmers in the State and now, it has been extended to children of farm workers, weavers, fishermen, taxi and auto drivers. A sum of ₹500 crore has been reserved for the scheme, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the State government has taken a bold decision of increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and listed out various welfare measures of his government for these communities.

Todo Yatra

Taking a dig at Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr. Bommai said that it was the Congress leaders who were responsible for dividing the nation into two parts. The party which indulged in Bharat Todo is now taking out a Bharat Jodo Yatra, he mocked at the Congress leaders.

Referring to KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi’s statement on the term Hindu, he said that the Congress leader issued such a statement only to appease the minority communities and he has insulted the Hindus of the country. Neither the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi nor the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah have condemned the statement. When it came to the question of country’s identity, the BJP will stand up for it, he said.

Mr. Bommai lambasted the Congress and its leaders, including Mr. Siddaramaiah, and said that the main objective of that party is to come to power by keeping the people divided. During its rule, the Congress meted out injustice to the minority communities also by looting wakf property and this will be thoroughly investigated, he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa (former Chief Minister) said that the BJP will win over 140 seats and come back to power. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is witnessing revolutionary changes and development.

Ministers Govind Karjol, C.C. Patil, B.C. Patil, B. Sriramulu, Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi and others were present.