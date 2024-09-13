Well-planned attack: Pralhad Joshi on stone-pelting incident in Mandya

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has alleged that the attack on Lord Ganesha procession was a "well-planned attack."

Mr. Joshi accused the Congress government of shielding those responsible for "such heinous acts." Earlier on Wednesday (September 11), a riot broke out in Nagamangala, Mandya district, Karnataka, following allegations of stone-pelting at a Ganpati immersion procession.

"It is a very unfortunate decision and their role of the government is very unfortunate...It was a well-planned attack on the procession of Lord Ganesha...In spite of that, the Congress government says that it is not communal violence...They are trying to protect the people involved in such heinous acts," Mr. Joshi said on Thursday (September 12, 2024) .

Mr. Joshi also alleged that the stone-pelting incident was a deliberate attack on a Hindu festival. "It is a well-planned attack on Hindus and they tried to create communal divide and they should be punished they should be put behind bars... it is a clear-cut attack on Hindu festival and Hindu processions," he added.

On September 13, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigate the Nagamangala incident. "Siddaramaiah is against the Hindus, he is only appeasing the minorities. I demand the arrest of the culprits. Only Hindus have been arrested in this incident. An inquiry should be launched into this incident. NIA should probe this incident to bring out the truth," Ms. Karandlaje said.

Shobha Karandlaje also criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah, saying, "Whenever there is Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka, there is action against Hindus. What happened in Mandya yesterday is an insult to Lord Ganesh and Hindus. The government says this was a minor incident. If the burning of 25 shops of Hindus seems like a small incident to you, then what should have been a big incident?"

Following the riots, Mandya District Collector Kumar said that fifty-four people were taken into custody and sufficient security force was deployed as precautionary measures. "The situation is under control. We have deployed sufficient force and taken all precautionary measures. We have declared a holiday for schools and colleges today. Fifty-four people have been arrested in this incident. We are assessing the damages," Mandya DC Dr. Kumar said.

As per the Mandya Police, seven bikes and six small shops were burnt, and a total of 15 bikes and a car were slightly damaged during the incident.