We’ll implement our poll promises, says Kharge

May 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Yadgir

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the Congress will surely implement poll promises made in its manifesto, if it were to come to power.

He was addressing an election rally in Yadgir after attending similar rallies in Shorapur and Shahapur on Thursday.

The BJP governments at the Centre and in the State have completely failed to address the problems being faced by people and implement a single programme that is meant for their welfare, he said.

He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence on the 40% corruption charge against the Bommai government and said that Mr. Modi has not said a single word about the rampant corruption in the State government. What happened to his slogan, “Na Khaunga Na Khane Dunga”? he asked.

“The Modi government has raised the prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder. More importantly, the Prime Minister has failed to keep his promise to provide two crore jobs to unemployed youths every year. Thus, the countrymen could not lead a happy life. Considering this, the Congress has prepared a manifosto to help people with five schemes, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi, 10 kilogram free rice to each family and free bus passes to women, and we are committed to implementing these schemes immediately after coming to power,” he said.

Mr. Kharge highlighted the benefit of Article 371(J) which was brought in to provide special status to Kalyana Karnataka. He said that the Congress government brought in an amendment to the Constitution to help the backward region and as a result, thousands of unemployed youths have got government jobs and several thousands of students have got admissions to higher studies.

He further said that with an aim to developing industry in Yadgir district, he had brought a rail coach factory at Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area. “This is what our commitment is. Do they (BJP) have any commitment or vision for the welfare of the people of the State?” he asked.

Mr. Kharge, who did not forget to say thanks to Yadgir people, said that my political journey started from Gurmitkal. “The love and affection that was showed by the people toward me was immense. Due to the support of the people, I reached Delhi. And, now, I am requesting you to support the Congress candidates in the district and bless them,” he said.

Mr. Kharge also participated in a rally in Gurmitkal and sought votes for Baburao Chinchansur, party candidate there.

Raja Venkatappa Naik, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and Channaraddi Patil Tunnur, party candidates in Shorapur, Shahapur and Yadgir, respectively, were present.