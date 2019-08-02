Well done! Friends restore waterbody in Dharwad

A group of friends has restored an old well in Dharwad and subsequent efforts are on to bring back its old glory.

Commonly known as ‘Nuchchambli Bavi’, the historical well located at Hosayellapur in Dharwad once used to be a source of drinking water for several localities of the city a few decades ago.

However over time, the water got polluted owing to neglect by the people and also local authorities.

Subsequently the dumping of waste and immersion of idols during festivals further damaged the water quality resulting in it becoming a sort of swamp.

The ‘Vinayaka Geleyara Balaga’ (Vinayaka Friends’ Group) took it upon themselves to clean up the well four months ago.

Led by Nagaraj Halakatti, Ramachanadra Jagaokar, Santoshkumar Patil, Vinod Jadhav, and Santosh Niralakatti, several people manually removed the waste from the well in phases and the municipal authorities, subsequently, gave further assistance.

Now, the group members have begun a weekly maintenance to prevent the water from getting polluted again. The group recently met the Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan and told her about the steps to be taken to maintain the well properly.

While the group members are ensuring that no one uses soaps and shampoos while taking taking a dip in the well, they also want the district administration to take up some repair works.

For the record, the well was dug in the fourth quarter of the 19th century by the British administration with the help of local people when the region was severely affected by drought.