We’ll bring Siddaramaiah too into the BJP: Jarkiholi

“A lot of MLAs are joining the BJP as it is a very good party. It is working for the people. In a few years, we will bring Siddaramaiah into the BJP fold,” Ramesh Jarkiholi, disqualified MLA and BJP candidate from Gokak, said in Gokak on Thursday.

He was speaking to journalists outside the booth after voting. When asked why the Leader of the Opposition would agree to this idea, he laughed and went away.

He said the BJP would win nearly 14 of the 15 seats. “We may lose one seat. But even if the disqualified MLA who is contesting from there does not win, we will make him a MLC and make him a Minister,” he said.

Addressing presspersons in Kerur village of Badami taluk, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that his life’s objective is to fight against communal forces and that he would never join the BJP. “We follow a certain ideology, but since Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi does not follow any ideology thus he gives such senseless statements,” he said.

On the speculation that the BJP may go for another round of Operation Lotus, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that people will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP if the party tries such an act.