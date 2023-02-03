‘We’ll be happy if Sudeep joins Congress’

February 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Belagavi

“We will be very happy if actor Sudeep joins the Congress,” KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi told journalists in Belagavi on Friday.

He was responding to reports that the actor was considering joining the Congress, in the wake of him meeting KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

“It will be very good for us if he joins. It is rare in Karnataka for actors to take up full-time politics. In States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, however, actors have readily joined politics and served as elected representatives,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Jarkiholi said he had neither met the actor nor was his possible inclusion in the party discussed with him.

Sudeep Sanjeev, known by his first name Sudeep, belongs to the Valmiki community that is included under the list of Scheduled Tribes. The Jarkiholi brothers also belong to the same community. Sudeep, who hails from Shivamogga, lives in Bengaluru.