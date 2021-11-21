We’ll all work together to ensure Mahantesh Kavatagimath’s victory, says Yediyurappa

Belagavi

BJP leaders took out rallies as part of Jana Swarajya Yatre in Chikkodi and Belagavi on Sunday, where they campaigned for Mahantesh Kavatagimath, party candidate for the Legislative Council polls.

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa addressed the two rallies.

Some senior party leaders spoke at the rallies. However, the Jarkiholi brothers, Ramesh, former Minister, and Balachandra, KMF Chairman, were conspicuous by their absence. It is widely being seen as their response to the reluctance of the party about fielding their younger brother Lakhan Jarkiholi as the second candidate in the Council polls. While Balachandra Jarkiholi has openly sought party ticket for his brother, Ramesh Jarkiholi has said that he has made no such demand.

When asked about it, Mr. Yeddiyurappa said that he will talk to the Jarkiholi brothers. “We will all work together to ensure the victory of Mahantesh Kavatagimath,’’ he told journalists in Belagavi.

Other senior leaders from the district, including district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol, Ministers Umesh Katti and Shashikala Jolle, were also absent. Party sources said that this was because the party had assigned them other constituencies for campaign-related work.

In Chikkodi, Mr. Yeddiyurappa said that the BJP was not a party that believed in caste-based discrimination. “We give equal importance to all communities. The party leaders from all communities are in important positions. Equal development of all sections of society and harmony among all is our motto,’’ he said.

He said that the Congress was losing ground across the country, while the BJP was moving from strength to strength in all the States. “In a few days, the Congress will be routed out completely. People have rejected it at all levels, from gram panchayats to Parliament,’’ he said.

In Belagavi, Mr. Yeddiyurappa said that Mr. Kavatagimath would emerge as the winner in the first round of counting as he was likely to get the most first preference votes. “Mr. Kavatagimath has participated in legislative proceedings and raised issues relating to rural local bodies. He has also worked with enthusiasm in the district,’’ he said. He said that he was witnessing unprecedented support for the party nominees across the State.

Party leaders B. Sriramulu (Minister), Lakshman Savadi, former Deputy Chief Minister, Eeranna Kadadi, Rajy Sabha member, Mangala Angadi and Anna Sahab Jolle, MPs, N. Ravikumar, MLC, P. Rajiv, Anil Benake, Mahadevappa Yadwad, Mahantesh Dodagoudar, MLAs, and others were present in the rallies.