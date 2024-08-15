GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Welfare schemes have helped people in rural areas achieve financial stability’

Published - August 15, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations in Yadgir on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has lauded national heroes who fought for India’s Independence by sacrificing their personal lives and putting efforts into building a nation after Independence.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the District Stadium during the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

“India is a country where people from different cultures, languages, castes, and religions are now living with equal rights as enshrined in the Constitution. But, immediately after Independence, the situation was not so favourable for development. However, Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru brought many changes by introducing new projects, primarily the Five Year Plans, and finding solutions for poverty, illiteracy and a lack of infrastructure,“ he said.

Mr. Darshanapur said that India has now made progress in many sectors, including agriculture, health and education. The welfare schemes, particularly the guarantees, being implemented by the State government, have helped people in rural areas achieve financial stability.

“The five guarantee schemes are being implemented to help people from various sections of society. In Yadgir district, 2.84 crore women passengers have travelled free in government buses after the Shakti scheme was introduced. A total of ₹82.07 crore was debited to the bank accounts of 8.83 lakh beneficiaries under the Anna Bhagya scheme. Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, 1.54 lakh beneficiaries have enrolled,” he said.

“A total of 4,830 candidates who have passed degrees and diplomas have registered their names to get benefits under the Yuva Nidhi scheme. A sum of ₹416.43 crore has been directly deposited into the bank accounts of 2.37 lakh women beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme,” the Minister explained.

The State government is committed to developing districts like Yadgir using grants from the Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB), he said.

Mr. Darshanapur received a guard of honour from the Police contingent during the parade as part of Independence Day celebrations.

