Welfare Party urges State govt. to revive Indira canteens

Published - June 19, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Welfare Party of India (WPI) has urged the government to re-open Indira canteens across the State.

WPI district president M.A. Khadeer and its State secretary Mubeen Ahmed, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, recalled that the Congress during the Assembly election campaign last year promised to bring back the canteens if the party came to power.

Indira canteens providing food to the poor and marginalised at subsidised rates were started across the State during Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as Chief Minister. Later, they were closed after the BJP came to power in the State, Mr. Khadeer added.

Indira canteens were to cater to workers, students, women workers and daily wage workers travelling from rural places to cities for work. The canteens served breakfast for ₹5 while lunch and dinner were priced ₹10 per plate.

WPI members also threatened to intensify their agitation if the government fails to open Indira canteens within a month.

