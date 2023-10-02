Welder arrested for attempting to kill wife’s blackmailer in Bengaluru

October 02, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bagalur police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old welder for allegedly attempting to kill his former neighbour for blackmailing his wife with private videos for ransom.

The accused has been identified Nagaraj, a resident of Chokkanahalli, while Arogyadas, 27, an autorickshaw driver, and a resident of Kannahalli, was admitted to hospital with multiple stab injuries .

According to the police, Arogyadas and Nagaraj were neighbours in Kammanahalli before Nagaraj shifted his house to Chokkanahalli a few months ago. Arogyadas was close to Nagaraj’s wife and had recorded videos and photos of their private moments. After the couple shifted, Agroyadas allegedly started harassing and blackmailing Nagaraj’s wife with photos and videos.

Unable to bear the harassment, the wife confessed to Nagaraj. Enraged, Nagaraj asked her to invite Arogyadas to the house on September 30. When an unsuspecting Arogyadas visited the house, Nagaraj confronted him and a heated argument ensued. In the melee, Nagaraj picked up a knife used for gardening and attacked Arogyadas, stabbing him multiple times, the police said.

Neighbours hearing the commotion rushed to the house and shifted Arogyadas to hospital before alerting the police. The Bagalur police arrested Nagaraj on charges of attempt to murder, while Arogyadas was booked on charges of blackmail following the statement of Nagaraj’s wife.

