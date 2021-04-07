Welcomgroup school gets accreditation

MANGALURU

07 April 2021 02:29 IST

Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal, has been accredited by the Hotel Schools of Distinction, U.S., as its partner school.

A release from the school said Welcomgroup aims to strengthen its network with the affiliation from Hotel Schools of Distinction to provide hospitality management programmes. With this partnership, Hotel Schools of Distinction’s goal was to create hospitality leadership through education, to provide the hospitality industry with the best talent, wherever they are located in the world.

School principal K. Thirugnanasambanatham said he was thankful to Manipal Academy of Higher Education and ITC leadership for extending support to Welcomgroup. The release claimed Welcomgroup becomes the only hospitality school in the Asia-Pacific region to be so recognised and among the nine select members in the world with the accreditation.

