Welcome to the ‘Coorg Village’

MYSURU

28 November 2020 18:05 IST

A new tourist attraction is ready at Raja Seat in Madikeri to promote local culture, products

A project to develop and showcase a typical Kodagu village at Raja Seat in Madikeri, to promote the local culture and traditions besides making available crafts, spices and other commodities for which Kodagu is known, is now ready for launch.

The new attraction, called “Coorg Village”, is part of the expansion of tourism facilities in and around Raja Seat, a major tourist destination in Madikeri.

The area below Raja Seat is being developed with new facilities and one such facility is the “Coorg Village” that has around 15 stalls where the products for which Kodagu is famous would be made available for the tourists.

The new attraction is expected to be launched in the next few days as the stalls had been allotted to the government and institutions supported by the government for selling authentic commodities of Kodagu.

Also, the pond at Raja Seat has been renovated and garden had been developed around it, making it an ideal place to relax.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has directed the officials to complete the pending works at the earliest.

Assistant Director of Tourism Raghavendra said the project is almost done and the stalls had been allotted to the government institutions and agencies so that only through them the products are marketed. No private players are allowed at the village and only certified products such as honey, spices, coffee and other products for which the “coffee land” is well-known would be made available.

This initiative is expected to help tourists get authentic commodities.

since it is a government-funded and government-backed project.