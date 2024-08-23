Welcome to the colourful world of dolls!

The doll extravaganza of Mysuru, Ramsons Bombe Mane, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a brand-new display of dolls that have been lovingly sourced, designed and created for the doll lovers of Mysuru and Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombe Mane exhibition began here on Friday. The exhibition is open for the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from August 24 to November 17 at Ramsons Bombe Mane, 91, Aamrapali, Nazarbad Main Road.

The Ramson’s initiative has been creating new dolls which reflect the rich cultural tapestry of the royal city. This year marked the centenary of the twin Karaga of Chamundeshwari and Maariamma with its cultural roots in the Ittigegud area. The Bombe Mane has created a set of 12 clay dolls that depict miniature versions of this hallowed tradition. Two teenage boys holding aloft the Karaga fashioned by completely covering an earthen pot with strings of jasmine. Four Veerakumaras are the bodyguards of the Goddesses while six men accompany the goddess with Nadaswara, Chanday, Maddalay and Silambu, according to the organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the long standing demand of doll connoisseurs has been answered in the form of a dancing doll of Yakshagana.

With the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, most of the doll makers have created Ram Lalla dolls and miniature models of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. With these, many households will become miniature replicas of Ayodhya during Dasara, a press release said here.

This year, Bombe Mane has three special display sections starting from ‘Vrunda Vihara’, ‘Chitra Mruga’ and ‘Santa Samrajya’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacred shrub of Tulasi is propitiated in each and every Hindu household across the country. The pot which enshrines this shrub is aesthetically created in clay or stone or metal and each region has a unique style of creating these pots. Bombe Mane has brought a few of these pots from across the country along with dolls and Mysore style paintings specially created which depict various mythological stories associated with Tulasi. This is ‘Vrunda Vihara’.

Mythologies of the world are richly populated with fantastic creatures which look other-worldly and possess magical powers. Indian mythology is no exception. “We come across half lion-half birds (Simha Pakshi), twin headed eagles (Gandabherunda), serpent headed birds (Sarpa Pakshi), horse headed birds (Ashva Pakshi), elephant headed birds (Gaja Pakshi), crocodile headed lions (Makara Vyali), Elephant headed lions (Vyali), etc., in Indian mythology. A visual delight of these creatures as handmade dolls in a fantastical collection is ‘Chitra Mruga’,” the release said.

The third special display celebrates our land which has been blessed with innumerable persons who have transcended their human plane of existence and created a rich legacy of teachings, philosophy, thoughts, music, devotion, et al. In one or the other way, every Indian is influenced by these saints and sages. This collection is called “Santa Samrajya”, the note added.

Contact Raghu Dharmendra 9880111625 for more details on the expo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.