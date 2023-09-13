HamberMenu
Weight rehearsal for jumbos likely to start from Friday

September 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The second stage of training for Dasara elephants in which they would be carrying weights (sand bags) is expected to start from September 15.

The eight elephants led by Abhimanyu, the lead jumbo that carries the 750-kg golden howdah, were being acclimatised to the procession route (from the palace till torch light parade grounds in Bannimantap) as they are being taken on the route since their arrival here. Now that they are getting familiar with the route, the Forest Department is planning to start the rehearsal of weight carrying.

The weight carrying practice will start with Abhimanyu, the Ambari elephant, followed by the tuskers on standby identified by the department. At least four to five tuskers are involved in the weight training. This has been the normal practice every year.

Sand bags are mounted on their back during the session. Gradually the weight is increased and made equal to the weight of howdah in the final rounds of the training.

The department will also be deciding on which elephant will perform the roles of Nishane Ane, Naupat Ane and Pattada Ane during the training sessions in the coming days.

The second batch of Dasara elephants are expected to arrive by the end of this month. Nine elephants had arrived here from their respective jungle camps on September 1. Out of nine, Arjuna has been sent to the operations being carried out in Kodagu to capture a tiger prowling in the area.

The second batch includes five elephants. Out of 14 jumbos, four are new to the squad.‘

