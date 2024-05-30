Weight of blotter paper, ingested with psychotropic substance, has to be considered as part of seized drug: Karnataka High Court

Weight of the blotter paper, which is a carrier of psychotropic substance such as LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), is also required to be taken into consideration for weighing the quantity of the seized offending drug, the High Court of Karnataka has said.

“Blotter paper is a neutral substance and carrier material for the psychotropic substance LSD. These blotter papers are ingested with LSD, and therefore, it forms an integral part of the ingestion by the user of the same. It [blotter paper] is also a medium of consumption of the drug...,” the court said.

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty made these observations while rejecting a petition filed by Kalam Narendra of Bengaluru.

Neutral substance

Pointing out that the apex court has held that the weight of neutral substances is also required to be taken into consideration for the purpose of weighing the quantity of the offending drug, the High Court said that the weight of blotter paper has to be considered as it a neutral substance.

The petitioner had questioned the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) action of invoking stringent provision Section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, for allegedly possessing LSD in ‘commercial quantity’. It was argued on the petitioner’s behalf that 10 strips of LSD possessed by him would be less than ‘commercial quantity’ in terms of the NDPS Act if the weight of the blotter paper is ascertained and excluded from the weight of the LSD.

“If the weight of the offending drug along with the blotter paper is considered, the same totally weighs 0.11 gram, which is a commercial quantity. Therefore, the argument of senior counsel that each blotter paper may contain 30 to 50 micrograms of psychotropic substance and therefore, the seized LSD is of small quantity [up to 2,000 micrograms] is liable to be rejected,” the court observed.

Background of case

The NCB, acting on credible information, had intercepted a parcel received at the Foreign Post office in Bengaluru during January this year and found 10 strips of LSD and 34.38 grams of ganja in it. The parcel was to be delivered to one Pandu at his residential address on Old Madras Road.

Later, the NCB sleuths prepared a dummy parcel in the name of the intended receiver of the intercepted parcel and arranged for its delivery to Pandu through the postman. The petitioner, who opened the door, acknowledged that he was Pandu and collected the dummy drug parcel. At this stage, the NCB apprehended him.

It was argued on the petitioner’s behalf that he had secured the psychotropic substance only for his self-consumption and hence only less stringent provisions of the NDPS Act were applicable as the seized LSD is of “small quantity” and not “commercial quantity” to attract stringent provisions.