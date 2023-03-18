ADVERTISEMENT

Weighing scale racket unearthed, gang arrested

March 18, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakashipalya police on Friday busted an electronic weighing scale racket and arrested a gang selling the scales to shops to manipulate measurements through Printing Circuit Board (PCB) chips which could be controlled through remotes.

Based on a complaint against an old paper mart, the police booked the owner under cheating, forgery, and fraudulent use of false instrument for weighing along with the various sections of the Legal Metrology Act. On information provided by the owner of the shop, the police arrested 17 members involved in the racket and charged them too.

The accused have been identified as Somashekhar, 33, Naveen Kumar, 30, Vinesh Patel, 22, Rajesh Kumar, 43, Vyatarayam, 38, Meghanadham, 38, Lokesh K., 39, Lokesh S., 24, Gangadhar, 32, Anantaiah, 44, Ranganath, 38, Shivanna, 51, Sanaullah, 65, Vishwanath, 54, Mohammed Ishaq, 30, Chandrashekhar, 41, and Madhusudhan, 24.

According to the police, Somashekhar and Naveen used to work in the Legal Metrology Department on contract as technicians servicing the scales. The accused learnt how to manipulate the scales through PCB and remote sensors. They watched videos and mastered it.

The accused roped in their associates and contacted shop owners to propose the idea of manipulating scales and sold it to many. The police raided the shops and recovered the scales for further investigation.

