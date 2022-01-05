‘Weekly TPR at taluk level should be deciding factor’

The State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the weekly Test Positivity Rate (WTPR) at taluk level should be the deciding factor for starting online classes, 50% attendance, and closure of schools/colleges.

At its meeting held on Monday, the TAC has recommended that educational institutions will have to function with 50% attendance if the WTPR at the taluk level is between 1% and <2% and switch to remote learning if it is between 2% and 3%.

The TAC has recommended work from home facility for special groups, such as pregnant women in third trimester, lactating mothers, specially abled persons, those on renal dialysis, cancer treatment and immunocompromised patients apart from those who have undergone cardiac surgeries.

In the wake of the surge in cases and rise in the number of international travellers testing RT-PCR positive on arrival at the airport, the TAC has recommended that the State should start using S-gene target failure (SGTF) test kits in more hospitals.

It had earlier recommended that SGTF kits should be procured at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute for probable diagnosis of Omicron. Now, the TAC has said SGTF kits should be procured on priority for use in the testing labs at Victoria Hospital, NIMHANS, KIMS, Hubballi, BIMS, Belagavi, MMC Mysuru and GIMS, Kalaburagi.