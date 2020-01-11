Weekend plays by Rangayana

Dharwad Rangayana plans to hold weekend dramas apart from organising discussions on new experiments in the field of theatre.

Speaking at a meeting on the action plan for Dharwad Rangayana here on Friday evening, newly-appointed director Ramesh Parvinaikar said all senior and performing artistes and experts in theatre would be invited for the discussion to formulate new plans for Dharwad Rangayana.

He said the idea was not to limit theatre activities just to Dharwad but to hold theatre-related activities in the districts of Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Uttar Kannada. “We want people from all these other districts to benefit from theatre programmes. Hence Rangayana administrator, artistes and staff would be asked to chalk out plans for new programmes,” he said. He added that every month there would be a review of programmes of the month and discussions on new projects to be taken up.

Rangayana would hold workshops, symposiums, children’s plays and stage shows. This apart, the national drama week would also be organised, he said.

On the bad shape of ‘Gangotri’, the residence of late Hindustani vocalist Gangubai Hangal, he said that after he drew the attention of Minister of Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi, the latter had promised funds to develop Gangotri as a museum. Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Manjula Yeligar, artistes Vittal Koppad, Marthand Katti, Chandrashekar Jigjinagi, K.H. Nayak and others participated in the meeting.