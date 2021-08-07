Weekend lockdown: Minister to seek relaxation for Mysuru

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar has promised to seek relaxation for Mysuru from the weekend lockdown imposed on eight districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with district administration officials and people's representatives to review the situation in Mysuru on Saturday, he said he will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and convince him and the Chief Secretary that the COVID-19 in Mysuru was under control and did not require such curbs.

The State government had taken a decision to impose weekend lockdown on the basis of the COVID-19 Expert Committee’s recommendation for the districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, fearing a possible rise in cases.

However, he said there was no such threat in Mysuru district, which has a population between 31 to 37 lakh. Though 10,000 tests were being conducted every day, the number of people testing positive was under 100, he claimed. “So, I will appeal to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to reduce the restrictions for Mysuru.”

Referring to the threat of the trade bodies to violate the lockdown, Mr. Somashekar said the directions of the government have to be followed. “We can’t violate the decisions taken keeping the welfare of the general public in mind”, he said while appealing to the trade bodies to exercise patience till he discusses the matter with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Somashekar, who also visited Bavali checkpost in H.D. Kote on Karnataka’s border with Kerala, said people entering Karnataka from the neigbouring State should mandatorily possess a negative RT-PCR report.

He also said that the district administration is equipped to face the feared third wave of COVID-19. In view of the speculation over possibility of the virus affecting children, he said Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children has been reserved for treating children affected with COVID-19. Arrangements have also been made for paediatricians required to handle children affected by the virus.

Mr. Somashekar said the district administration has ramped up facilities to provide treatment for upto 5,000 patients at a time. The government was ready to provide additional assistance if required.

He claimed there was no shortage of vaccination in Mysuru district. Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham has already given instructions to the officials to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of people residing in the villages in the district that were bordering H.D. Kote. Though vaccination in the region had reached 70 to 80 per cent, instructions have been issued to make arrangements for vaccinating the entire population living in villages along the border.

Mr. Somashekar denied that there had been any misuse of items donated by various private agencies under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to fight COVID-19. Clarifying that there was no provision for donating money under CSR activities, the Minister said private companies can only extend assistance in kind.

With regards to complaints against functioning of K.R. Hospital, Mr. Somashekar said carrying out an ‘operation’ at the state-run hospital will be the first on his agenda if the government appoints him as the Minister in charge of Mysuru district again.