Weekend curfew throws normal life out of gear in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi

08 January 2022 21:17 IST

The first day of the weekend curfew imposed on the onset of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal life in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

With the closure of all the commercial establishments, except for those considered as the providers of essential commodities and services, and thin vehicular movement on the roads, the city wore a deserted look throughout the day after a few roadside vendors transacted their business in the morning.

It was found that the police, in order to minimise people’s movement, had themselves closed some of the roads in the city by putting barricades at Basaveshwara Circle and Jagat Main Road. People’s entry to holy places like Sharana Basaveshwara Temple and Khaja Banda Nawaz Dargha was restricted.

The police teams deployed at vital locations like MSK Mill, SVP Circle, Kharge Petrol Pump Circle, APMC, Aland Nakha, Supermarket, Ram Mandir Circle, Muslim Chowk and Lalgeri Cross were found stopping the vehicles who had ventured out and checking the validity of the reason for their coming out. They seized the vehicles that came out without a valid and justifiable reason in many places across the city.

Though the public transport services were not completely banned, there were hardly any people to use them. The Central Bus Station had worn a deserted look with a few buses and passengers. Most of the buses were parked inside the station and different depots.

Though the hotels and restaurants were allowed to offer takeaway services, there were hardly any people to take food home as their movement was restricted. People were asked to use the services only at their neighbourhoods.

Police teams intensified the checking at the nine check posts established along the Karnataka-Maharashtra and Karnataka-Telangana borders areas. RT-PCR negative report obtained in the last 72 hours was made it mandatory to enter the State.

