Karnataka

Weekend curfew may continue, says Shettar

The State government has no plans to impose lockdown throughout the week, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said in Dharwad on Sunday.

“As of now, there is no proposal to impose day curfew. We were forced to take strict steps like closing down of non-essential shops and offices, night curfew and weekend curfew, as the casual attitude and negligent behaviour of the people led to a spike in cases,” Mr. Shettar said in Dharwad.

“We are considering extending night curfew and weekend curfew for the next one week. But there has been no final decision yet,” he said.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has called for a Cabinet meeting on Monday where a decision will be taken. Inputs from a six-member expert committee will be considered, he added.

He said that the tough rules were to break the infection chain. He urged the people not to think that the government was acting tough against them. “It is for your own good. If you cooperate, it will flatten the curve,” he said.

