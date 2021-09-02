Weekend curfew in Hassan dist.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order imposing weekend curfew as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in Hassan district. The lockdown will be in effect from 9 a.m. on September 3 to 5 a.m. on September 6 and from 9 a.m. on September 10 to 5 a.m. on September 13.

The milk booths will remain open between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Restaurants and hotels will be allowed to offer only takeaway and home delivery. Those reaching bus stands, railway stations and airports have to carry documents to prove their purpose. Marriages, already fixed, can go as per schedule. However, the number of people attending is restricted to 100. The number of people participating in funerals has been restricted to 20.

There is no restriction on the movement of people engaged in emergency services, maintenance work and employees of State and Central government offices. Patients and their attendants can travel with minimum documents.

The shops that sell foodgrains, fruits, vegetables, and fish are allowed to open between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Stand-alone liquor shops and outlets will be allowed to function between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m.