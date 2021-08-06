Weekend curfew in 8 border districts of State from Aug. 6

Bengaluru

06 August 2021 23:35 IST

Night curfew in entire Karnataka extended by an hour with immediate effect

In the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days in the neighbouring States, the Karnataka government has decided to impose weekend curfew (from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday) in the eight border districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra from August 7 to 16 as a precautionary measure.

The government has also increased the duration of the night curfew in the entire State by one hour with immediate effect. From now night curfew will be enforced from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as against the earlier system of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The above decision was taken by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after a meeting with experts from health and education sectors as well as officials in Bengaluru on Friday. Mr. Bommai told reporters after the meeting that the curfew would be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays in border districts of the State to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The State districts bordering Kerala are: Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar, while districts bordering Maharashtra are: Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Kalaburagi.

The government had made RT-PCR negative reports and two doses of vaccination mandatory for those entering Karnataka at the inter-State borders with Kerala and Maharashtra from August 1. All social, political, and religious congregations have been prohibited. However, marriage and family functions can be conducted by involving not more than 100 people following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people, according to the new guidelines issued by the government.

Places of worship are allowed to open, but with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. Temple festivals, processions, and congregations are not allowed.

Shops providing essential services and goods, street vendors, standalone liquor shops, and public distribution system shops would be allowed to open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the weekend curfew in eight districts.

Restaurants and eateries will be allowed only for takeaway and home delivery. Home delivery of all items should be encouraged 24x7 to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes, state the guidelines. Movement of general public remains strictly prohibited during weekend curfew.

Patients and their attendants requiring emergency treatment, and eligible persons intending to take vaccination are allowed to come out of their houses with minimum proof. Movement of trains and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles, and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands are allowed for facilitating transport of passengers by air, rail, and road. Movement would be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

The government has also permitted operation of all industries/companies/organisations dealing with emergency and essential services and requiring 24x7 work. Movement of employees of such organisations should be allowed on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organisations. However, to the extent possible, employees should be encouraged to work from home, it said. Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers should be allowed to move on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective institutions. Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies should work from office, the guidelines said.

Physical classes for IX to XII to resume from Aug. 23

The State government has permitted schools/colleges to reopen for classes IX to XII from August 23 in the first phase.

A decision to this effect was taken after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held consultations with education and health experts on Friday. Students would be divided into two batches and each batch would be asked to attend classes on alternate days, the Chief Minister said. This means students will have to attend classes three days a week, he explained.

Describing this as the first phase of reopening, Mr. Bommai said a decision on resuming classes for 1 to 8 as part of the second phase would be taken at the end of August based on the prevailing situation. It may be noted that managements of several private schools had appealed to the Chief Minister to allow them to reopen.