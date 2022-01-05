Weekend curfew imposed in Karnataka

Bengaluru

05 January 2022 01:59 IST

No physical classes for students of standard I to IX in Bengaluru from January 6

With COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru rising exponentially, the State Government has decided to stop physical classes for students of standard I to IX in city schools from January 6. However, students in standard X, XI, and XII will continue to attend offline classes.

Colleges, barring medical and paramedical institutes, in Bengaluru will also suspend physical classes.

The city on January 4 recorded 2,053 new cases of COVID-19, a jump of more than 1,000 in a single day.

Restrictions have also been imposed across Karnataka. At a press briefing on January 4, Revenue Minister R. Ashok announced that night curfew would be extended while weekend curfew would be imposed from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. across the State.

During the curfew, essential services and food deliveries will be allowed. These restrictions will be applicable till January 19.

The decision to introduce further restrictions was taken at a marathon meeting that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with health experts and senior IAS officers.

All public places, including theatres, hotels, bars, restaurants, pubs, and clubs will be allowed to operate at only 50% of their seating capacity. Offices will function only for five days a week and the Government Secretariat will run with official below the rank of Under Secretary at 50% of the working strength.

Only 200 people will be allowed for weddings conducted in open spaces. If the wedding is in a closed space, the number of people has been restricted to 100. At all religious places only 50 persons who are fully vaccinated will be allowed entry at any given time. However, malls, shopping complexes, and standalone shops shall be allowed to operate as usual on weekdays.

Swimming pools and gyms have to operate at 50% capacity but entry will be restricted to fully vaccinated people.

‘Third wave has begun’

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar had earlier in the day said that the third wave of COVID-19 infections had begun in Karnataka. Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Sudhakar said international travellers, passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa should have a negative RT-PCR certificate. All rallies, protests, processions, and congregations will not be allowed from Wednesday.