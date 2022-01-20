Weekend curfew a few futile exercise, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister, said in Mandya on Wednesday that the imposition of a weekend curfew was a futile exercise.

Speaking to mediapersons he said that the pandemic cannot be controlled by imposing weekend curfews and it was important to vaccinate the eligible population beside adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

He criticised the Minister for Forests Umesh Katti for refusing to wear a mask and said that latter was unfit to be a Minister. “How can you impose fines on the public for not wearing a mask but expect separate rules for yourself,” questioned Mr. Siddaramaiah. He said the BJP was incompetent to govern and accused it of practicing double standards. “There have been more COVID-19 norms violations by the BJP than anyone else,” he added.