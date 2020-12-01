Karnataka

Week-long Sakala awareness campaign launched in Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya flagging off a vehicle as part of a week-long Sakala campaign in Yadgir on Monday.  

A week-long awareness campaign on Sakala was launched in Yadgir on Monday.

After inaugurating the campaign, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya said that the intention is to create awareness among the general public about Sakala and dispose of pending applications immediately.

The campaign will be held in Revenue, Urban Development, Food and Civil Supplies and Transport departments between till December 7, she said. From December 7 to December 11, it will be continued in the rest of the government departments, she added.

Officers have been appointed to supervise the implementation of the campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division Shankargowda Somanal and Commissioner of Yadgir CMC Bakkappa were present.

