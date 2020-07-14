Week-long lockdown imposed in Bidar

Considering the alarmingly rising COVID-19 cases and resultant deaths in Bidar district, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Ramachandran R. has imposed lockdown for a week starting on Wednesday.
The order came hours after Minister for Animal Husbandry, Haj and Waqf and district in-charge Prabhu Chauhan announced the lockdown for a week to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The conditional order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005 said that lockdown would be in force throughout the district from 8 p.m. on July 15 to 5 a.m. on July 22.
As per the conditions laid down in the order, all business and social activities, except for hospitals and medical shops, in the containment zones will be banned during the lockdown period. All activities that attract crowds are banned throughout the district.
The order said that all business outlets that offer essential services such as milk parlours, grocery shops, hospitals, medical shops, agricultural input trading units, banks, government offices and BSNL offices would function as usual. The order also made it clear that there would be no restriction on the movement of goods vehicles. Bars, restaurants, liquor outlets, garment shops, jewellery shops and other units would remain closed.
People are cautioned against venturing out on the streets except for emergencies and other essential tasks.
