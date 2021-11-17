Week-long exhibition of bird photographs inaugurated

Mangaluru

17 November 2021 00:49 IST

A week-long photography exhibition of rare birds by journalist K. Shivasubramanya was inaugurated at Puttur on Sunday.

Inaugurating the exhibition at Sougandhika, a nursery at Parpunja, poet Subraya Chokkady said the external world became tolerable only because of birds. If there were no birds, the world would have become meaningless, he said.

He has brought birds in his poems while writing about nature, Mr. Chokkady said regretting not many crows were visible near his residence of late. Exhibitions like these would introduce birds to public in general and kids in particular, he said.

Mr. Shivasubramanya said parents should first encourage kids to go for birding so as to introduce them to the fantastic world of birds. Then they may be given cameras to indulge in bird photography, which in fact is a costly affair.

Stating that the world of birds has been a part of the ecosystem surrounding everyone, one cannot become expert in bird photography overnight. It requires a maximum amount of patience and practice, Mr. Shivasubramanya said adding one can capture stunning images if practised for years.

The exhibition, he said, does not have any commercial aspect and was organised to encourage local youth, students and agriculturists to develop bonding with birds. Mr. Shivasubramanya said he was involved in the hobby since 15 years and it was a real stress buster for a journalist like him.

Sougandhika is a rooftop small open air theatre created by nursery owner Chandru to facilitate cultural activities. The exhibition remains open to public between 10 am and 6 pm till Sunday. As many as 40 pictures of rare birds out of thousands of pictures in his collection would be on display. Pictures on display include Indian Pitta, Snake Eagle, Kestrel, Plum Headed Parakeet, Indian Roller, Forest Wagtail, and Scoups Owl.