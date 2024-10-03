Wednesday night rain: Power restored to pumping stations after emergency repairs by KPTCL and BWSSB

“The technical issue affecting transformers that supply power to Harohalli and T.K. Halli pumping stations, following heavy rains and lightning strikes on Wednesday night, has been resolved and power restored,” said Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

In a press release, Mr. Manohar stated that the power lines supplying electricity to these pumping stations were struck by lightning late Wednesday night, around 11 PM, causing disruption in power supply to key stations responsible for providing water to Bengaluru. As a result, the pumping of water was halted.

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and BWSSB staff coordinated swiftly, working through the night under challenging weather conditions to conduct emergency repairs and successfully fixed the technical issues, he added.

The power outage caused a 10-hour halt in pumping operations. Although the pumping process has now resumed, the city may experience interruptions in water supply in certain areas due to this disruption.

Mr. Manohar praised the efforts of KPTCL and BWSSB staff, who worked tirelessly in adverse weather conditions to restore power and fix the technical issues.

On the other hand, due to moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of the city, commuters faced inconvenience. A few roads were inundated and motorists found it hard to navigate through the waterlogged roads. According to the BBMP control room, four trees fell due to wind. A few areas also experienced power outages.

