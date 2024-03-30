Weddings, family functions need no permission: Mysuru DC

March 30, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

People engaged in organising weddings, housewarming functions, and other family events at their homes or outside need not have to take permission from the election authorities because of the model code of conduct. Even religious and other domestic events need not require permission.

This was clarified by the Deputy Commissioner, and Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency returning officer K.V. Rajendra, who said only political and election-related events need his permission, and the parties and the candidates have to seek prior permission from his office submitting a letter. Only after the permission was granted, such events need to be organised, he said in a release here.

He said those organising weddings, religious, and other household events have to inform the AROs or the local authorities about the events but they don’t need to take any permission.

However, in view of the model code of conduct, with the officers directed to keep a watch on the events, if any flying squads, or video surveillance team visit the events to examine the programmes, the respective parties have to cooperate with the teams, said the DC in the press release.

