ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings, family functions need no permission: Mysuru DC

March 30, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Only political and election related events require permission from the Returning Officer

The Hindu Bureau

People engaged in organising weddings, housewarming functions, and other family events at their homes or outside need not have to take permission from the election authorities because of the model code of conduct. Even religious and other domestic events need not require permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was clarified by the Deputy Commissioner, and Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency returning officer K.V. Rajendra, who said only political and election-related events need his permission, and the parties and the candidates have to seek prior permission from his office submitting a letter. Only after the permission was granted, such events need to be organised, he said in a release here.

He said those organising weddings, religious, and other household events have to inform the AROs or the local authorities about the events but they don’t need to take any permission.

However, in view of the model code of conduct, with the officers directed to keep a watch on the events, if any flying squads, or video surveillance team visit the events to examine the programmes, the respective parties have to cooperate with the teams, said the DC in the press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US